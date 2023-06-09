Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana is not a real place

Jun 09, 2023 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De more oil we pump, de more backwards we getting. De richer we get, the poorer our lives become. Take for example de traffic situation.

With each passing day, motorists find themselves trapped in a long, slow-moving line of congestion as if the roads were cursed by de devil himself. The government’s brilliant solution is to build more roads, allow more vending and business alongside the roads and add a few pavements for motorists to park on. But de more roads we build, is more cars deh pun de roads. And then yuh gat to build even more roads and borrow money to do so.

Finding a parking spot in de city is like searching for the fabled City of El Dorado. People circle around blocks like vultures praying for a miraculous vacancy while businesses suffer as customers abandon their futile search. The gridlock on our streets is hurting the economy and peoples’ pockets. Productivity plummets as employees spend more time in traffic jams than working. By the time you leave work in the afternoon and get home, it is already night. No wonder so many people have dark lines under their eyes.

Being in traffic is like being in purgatory. Bosses now measure output in units of honks per hour, while drivers have developed a new skillset-perfecting their steering wheel drumming technique. As stress levels skyrocket, so does the occurrence of road rage, which has become the national pastime. Horns blare like a symphony of frustration, accompanied by colorful expletives that would make even the hardiest sailor blush. More middle fingers are shown daily than are inked on Election Day.  But we like it so! May the traffic gods bless us with endless congestion, impossible parking, and a never-ending supply of stress! After all, in this twisted land, the only thing that is more reliable than the sun rising, is the inevitability of another traffic jam.

 Talk half. Leff half!

Features/Columnists

