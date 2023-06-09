Guyana is not a real place

Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De more oil we pump, de more backwards we getting. De richer we get, the poorer our lives become. Take for example de traffic situation.
With each passing day, motorists find themselves trapped in a long, slow-moving line of congestion as if the roads were cursed by de devil himself. The government’s brilliant solution is to build more roads, allow more vending and business alongside the roads and add a few pavements for motorists to park on. But de more roads we build, is more cars deh pun de roads. And then yuh gat to build even more roads and borrow money to do so.
Finding a parking spot in de city is like searching for the fabled City of El Dorado. People circle around blocks like vultures praying for a miraculous vacancy while businesses suffer as customers abandon their futile search. The gridlock on our streets is hurting the economy and peoples’ pockets. Productivity plummets as employees spend more time in traffic jams than working. By the time you leave work in the afternoon and get home, it is already night. No wonder so many people have dark lines under their eyes.
Being in traffic is like being in purgatory. Bosses now measure output in units of honks per hour, while drivers have developed a new skillset-perfecting their steering wheel drumming technique. As stress levels skyrocket, so does the occurrence of road rage, which has become the national pastime. Horns blare like a symphony of frustration, accompanied by colorful expletives that would make even the hardiest sailor blush. More middle fingers are shown daily than are inked on Election Day. But we like it so! May the traffic gods bless us with endless congestion, impossible parking, and a never-ending supply of stress! After all, in this twisted land, the only thing that is more reliable than the sun rising, is the inevitability of another traffic jam.
Talk half. Leff half!
Ayuh Finger worth $40,000
Jun 09, 2023Kaieteur Sports – In a remarkable turn of events at the 2023 Pan American Squash qualifiers, the local Women’s Singles team displayed a resurgence after their disappointing start to the...
Jun 09, 2023
Jun 09, 2023
Jun 09, 2023
Jun 09, 2023
Jun 09, 2023
Kaieteur News – Every new government inherits some programme or project from its predecessor. In 1992, when the PPPC... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As if small states, with limited financial and human resources to safeguard their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]