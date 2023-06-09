Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Grimmond, Isaacs set up crushing win for Berbice

Jun 09, 2023 Sports

GCB Girls U19 Inter-County 30-Overs tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Realeanna Grimmond and Tia Isaacs teamed up with bat and ball as they piloted Berbice U19 to a crushing 8 wicket win over Essequibo yesterday in Port Mourant.

Realeanna Grimmond receiving player of the match trophy.

Realeanna Grimmond receiving player of the match trophy.

Berbice chased down the 108 made by Essequibo after cruising to 109 for 2. National Senior Women batter Realeanna Grimmond led the charge with 37 not out off 31 with 4 fours and a six. Tia Isaacs hit 22 as the openers added 76 in a brilliant effort with Ashmini Munisar ending on 13* to see her team home with ease. Bowling for Essequibo, Lavinda Ragobeer (2-28) was the lone wicket-taker.

Earlier, Berbice bowlers were sublime, led by the pair of Grimmond (3-19) and Isaacs (2-22) who had brilliant all-round games, along with Crystal Durant (2-16) who had brilliant spells. Essequibo batters apart from opener Laurene Williams, who had 20, failed to reach double figures.

Round 2 set for today, Friday, June 9, with matches featuring Demerara and Essequibo starting from 9:30hours followed by Berbice versus Demerara from 14:00 hours.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Ayuh Finger worth $40,000

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s women gain momentum in Singles match up against the Bolivians

Guyana’s women gain momentum in Singles match up against the...

Jun 09, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – In a remarkable turn of events at the 2023 Pan American Squash qualifiers, the local Women’s Singles team displayed a resurgence after their disappointing start to the...
Read More
MCYS, NSC make good on promise to aid swimmer Raekwon Noel’s training

MCYS, NSC make good on promise to aid swimmer...

Jun 09, 2023

ExxonMobil shoots $11M to YBG for National School Basketball Festival

ExxonMobil shoots $11M to YBG for National School...

Jun 09, 2023

BCB President visits Whim Cricket Club as outreach continues

BCB President visits Whim Cricket Club as...

Jun 09, 2023

Latchmansingh Primary and Bush Lot Secondary emerge as champions on historic day

Latchmansingh Primary and Bush Lot Secondary...

Jun 09, 2023

Grimmond, Isaacs set up crushing win for Berbice

Grimmond, Isaacs set up crushing win for Berbice

Jun 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]