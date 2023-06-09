Grimmond, Isaacs set up crushing win for Berbice

Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2023 Sports
GCB Girls U19 Inter-County 30-Overs tournament
Kaieteur Sports – Realeanna Grimmond and Tia Isaacs teamed up with bat and ball as they piloted Berbice U19 to a crushing 8 wicket win over Essequibo yesterday in Port Mourant.
Berbice chased down the 108 made by Essequibo after cruising to 109 for 2. National Senior Women batter Realeanna Grimmond led the charge with 37 not out off 31 with 4 fours and a six. Tia Isaacs hit 22 as the openers added 76 in a brilliant effort with Ashmini Munisar ending on 13* to see her team home with ease. Bowling for Essequibo, Lavinda Ragobeer (2-28) was the lone wicket-taker.
Earlier, Berbice bowlers were sublime, led by the pair of Grimmond (3-19) and Isaacs (2-22) who had brilliant all-round games, along with Crystal Durant (2-16) who had brilliant spells. Essequibo batters apart from opener Laurene Williams, who had 20, failed to reach double figures.
Round 2 set for today, Friday, June 9, with matches featuring Demerara and Essequibo starting from 9:30hours followed by Berbice versus Demerara from 14:00 hours.
