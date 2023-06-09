Govt. signs close to $2B in contracts for road works in Berbice

Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Contracts worth close to $2B were on Wednesday signed for the construction and rehabilitation of miscellaneous and urban roads in the East Berbice Corentyne Region.
The projects will be undertaken in areas including Pepper Street, Glasgow Housing Scheme, Sideline Dam, Heath Burn Village, Eighth Street, Fort Ordnance, and Trimmers Dam, New Amsterdam.
During the contract signing ceremony at the Regional Democratic Council Boardroom at Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said the works are expected to be completed before year-end. “These contracts are to be executed within three to twelve months, depending on the size of the contract and the scope of works. This is a 2023 programme, and we will be pushing to ensure all of you get your work done before the close of 2023,” the public works minister explained.
Minister Edghill added that the government is dedicated to improving the lives of residents in every community. He also urged contractors to talk with residents and let them know what to expect during the road works. They should also try their best to reduce the inconvenience to the residents while executing the works.
“Stockpile your materials before you start construction so that when you start, the inconveniences that people suffer would be minimised. We’d be able to deliver to them a quality road in the shortest possible time. I will also be able to hold my engineers accountable because we have to be able to get it done right,” he underscored.
Less than a week ago, Minister Edghill visited Glasgow Housing Scheme. While there, many residents made representation for roads in their communities, and the contract signing indicates that those concerns were acknowledged and are being addressed.
“Every one of these contracts that are being signed today, came as a result of presidential and vice-presidential outreaches where people asked that these roads be fixed because of the condition. This afternoon’s contract signing, and with the execution of the works that are anticipated to be done, we would collectively do 23, 784 metres of road,” Minister Edghill said. Following the contract signing, the minister conducted a walkabout in several communities providing information on the government’s road improvement plan. He visited the communities of Glasgow, Coconut Walk, Trimmers Dam, Islington, and Stanleytown, among others.
