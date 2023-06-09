ExxonMobil shoots $11M to YBG for National School Basketball Festival

Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil, the leading multinational oil and gas corporation, has once again taken on the role of title sponsor for the 17th Edition of the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) in Guyana.

The NSBF is one of the biggest school basketball tournaments in the country, bringing together young and talented student-athletes from different regions to compete at a national level.

Organized by Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG), the tournament provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and compete with their peers.

In addition to sponsoring the NSBF, ExxonMobil is also supporting the Student-Athlete Pathway Conference and the Regional School Basketball Conference for the second year in a row.

Chris Bowman, Co-Director of YBG, pointed out that these conferences aim to provide guidance and support to young athletes who aspire to pursue a career in sports.

The Regional School Basketball Conference, which is currently underway, will conclude later this month with seven regional finals.

This year’s tournament has seen the largest-ever participation of over 70 schools playing in Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, & 10 tournaments.

According to YBG, the tournament has been a great platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and compete at a national level.

Bowman lauded ExxonMobil’s continued support for the NSBF and other sports-related initiatives, pointing out that it is a testament to the company’s commitment to promoting youth development and education.

Ryan Hoppie, ExxonMobil’s Community Relations Advisor, said through its various programmes and initiatives, ExxonMobil aims to inspire and empower young people to achieve their full potential, not just in sports but in all aspects of life.

“What I love about these inclusive competitions is the range of skill levels incorporated; we have everyone from developmental to elite players participating and from across so many regions. That’s what makes supporting these types of initiatives so worthwhile and demonstrates ExxonMobil’s commitment to community investment in the area of youth empowerment,” Hoppie said.

Hoppie pointed out that the NSBF and other sports tournaments provide an excellent opportunity for young people to learn important life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship.

Touching on Exxon’s collaboration with YBG, Hoppie revealed their relationship goes back four years, “and more recently it has gone beyond the court as we support the broader features of the programme, including our second year of student athlete conference, as well as new incentives for athletes who perform exceptionally.”

Moreover, he said, sports can help students develop a strong work ethic and a sense of discipline that can be applied to other areas of their lives.

“I believe that sports play a vital role in shaping the character of our youth, and I am thrilled to be here as we embark on another programme. I hope that this tournament will serve as a platform for young athletes to develop their talents, build lifelong friendships, and cultivate a sense of pride and achievement in their schools and communities,” Hoppie said.

Kwakwani Secondary, President’s College and Aroaima Secondary emerged champions of the ExxonMobil-sponsored last year at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

In the Girls final, Kwakwani had commanding 46-17 victory over Queen’s College, while President’s College emerged with a 65-54 win in the Boys Under-16 final against KidRock Academy and Aroaima trounced President’s College 103-52.