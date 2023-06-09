Corentyne man wanted by police for attempting to murder girlfriend

Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A wanted bulletin was on Wednesday issued for 45-year-old Sasenarine Sankar who allegedly attempted to murder his girlfriend, Sandy Persaud, back in April.
Anyone with information leading to the apprehension of Sasenarine Sankar of 69 Village, Corentyne Berbice is asked to call 911, 333-2152, 333-2153, 333-2154, 326-0080, 339-4003, 335-3014, 322-4573, 226-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.
Kaieteur News had reported that Persaud was attacked on April 5, 2023 at No.55 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and was hospitalised in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital. It was reported that Sankar, a Barber, attacked Persaud with a sharp weapon and dealt several chops about her body leaving her with life threatening injuries.
This publication had reported that the aunt of the injured woman, Parbhattie Dyal, 55, disclosed that the screams of her niece were heard next door, but by the time she got to her assistance, the man had already chopped Persaud and escaped.
“By the time I run and go, she already get chop up and deh in the house, if you see blood on the bed…she get chop on right shoulder, left hand, finger, head, back, foot. She get bad chop up…she seh Moosy ayuh pray for me…he chop me and get away,” Dyal said.
Dyal said that her niece had made plans to go on vacation overseas but Sankar was not supportive of that and as such, an argument ensued and the man leveled threats against her. In February, Sankar had attacked Persaud and injured her, causing her to seek medical attention at the Port Mourant Hospital. She moved out and stayed with her cousin out of the region, but returned to Berbice a week ago. Kaieteur News was told by the aunt of the injured woman that Sankar also attacked Persaud while she was paying bills at No.57 Village, Corentyne. Berbice.
He reportedly pulled a knife on her and she pushed him away. A car driver came to her rescue before he then escaped. Subsequently an investigation was launched.
