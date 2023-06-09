Biker succumbs days after accident with truck

Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist has died days after he was hit down during a collision with a truck and a car on the Clifton Public Road, Corentyne Berbice last week Saturday.
Dead is Chandra Allie. Police are expected to charge the 22-year-old truck driver. Allie died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Thursday.
According to reports the accident took place on June 3 2023 at about 23:40 hrs and involved motor lorry GZZ 7836 driven by Davendra Singh and motorcar PHH 4070 driven by Heeralall Singh called Anil, 32, a Barber of Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice and motorcycle CJ 2990 driven by Allie of Lot 4 Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder.
Kaieteur News was told that the truck was heading west along the southern lane of the Clifton Public Road when it is alleged by the driver that the motorcycle rode from south to north across the road into his path. The truck driver told police that he applied brakes and tried to avoid a collision by pulling right. The right side front of the truck subsequently collided with the right side of the motorcycle which then crashed into the right side of the motorcar that was stationary on the northern side facing east.
As a consequence, the motorcyclist sustained injuries about his body and the truck and car ended up in the trench. The motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital. He was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and then moved to the Georgetown Public Hospital following emergency surgery. The truck driver was arrested and after 72 hours, was placed on station bail.
