Bids open for supervision services for construction of stands at Anna Regina, Linden grounds

Latest update June 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that consultancy firm – Kalitech Inc. is now the lone bidder for the contract to provide design and supervision services for the construction of stands at Anna Regina, Bayroc and McKenzie,Linden, grounds.
It was revealed at the opening that Kalitech bid $14.3 million for the project at McKenzie, Linden; $14.3 million for the contract at Bayroc, and $16.3 million for the contract at Anna Regina.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Procurement of portable external hard disk plus
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Design and supervision services for the construction of stands at McKenzie, Linden.
Design and supervision services of the construction of stands at Bayroc, Linden.
Design and supervision services for the construction of stands at Anna Regina.
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Printing and compilation of Old Age Pension Public Assistance and Permanently Disable Booklets for 2024.
National Parks Commission
Rehabilitation and extension of Jaguar enclosure at the Zoological Park.
Office of the Prime Minister
Procurement of security services.
