Bids open for supervision services for construction of stands at Anna Regina, Linden grounds

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that consultancy firm – Kalitech Inc. is now the lone bidder for the contract to provide design and supervision services for the construction of stands at Anna Regina, Bayroc and McKenzie,Linden, grounds.

It was revealed at the opening that Kalitech bid $14.3 million for the project at McKenzie, Linden; $14.3 million for the contract at Bayroc, and $16.3 million for the contract at Anna Regina.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Procurement of portable external hard disk plus

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Design and supervision services for the construction of stands at McKenzie, Linden.

Design and supervision services of the construction of stands at Bayroc, Linden.

Design and supervision services for the construction of stands at Anna Regina.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Printing and compilation of Old Age Pension Public Assistance and Permanently Disable Booklets for 2024.

National Parks Commission

Rehabilitation and extension of Jaguar enclosure at the Zoological Park.

Office of the Prime Minister

Procurement of security services.