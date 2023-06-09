Bandits cart off with Eureka Medical Lab money safe

Kaieteur News – Police in Georgetown are in pursuit of two men who on Tuesday night robbed the Eureka Medical Laboratory and two of its security guards at the entity’s Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown location.

According to the police, the armed robbery took place at around 23:45hrs by two unidentifiable men. One of the guards reported to investigators that on Tuesday night he was in a guard hut located at the front of the lab while the other guard was in a guard hut on the eastern side of the building.

That guard related that he was approached by one of the suspects who pointed a gun at him and instructed him not to press the panic button. He was then taken out of his hut and the same was done to the second guard after which they were both forced to open the building.

It was reported to the police that on entrance of the building the perpetrators ordered the guards to take them to the boss office, where they were ordered to lay face down on the ground, and the suspects tied their hands behind their back with plastic zip ties.

After this, the suspects then carted off with a metal safe and making good their escape in a white Toyota IST motorcar PPP 4592, which was parked on the eastern side of Thomas Street facing north. The police said statements were taken and an investigation is ongoing.