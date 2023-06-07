The land that almost had it all!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – There is land just off de Atlantic. This land was bestowed with bountiful natural resources, from shimmering oil reserves to precious minerals hidden deep beneath its fertile soil. It has bauxite and vast agricultural lands. It should have been the jewel of the sea. Yet, despite its abundant wealth, the people of this land found themselves trapped in the clutches of poverty.

Now, you may wonder how such a paradoxical situation could occur. Well, let me enlighten you. In this land, literacy rates were sky-high, as almost every citizen could read and write. Oh, what a joy it must have been to have such an educated population! But the sad reality was that even with their impressive literacy, only half of the students managed to pass their school-leaving examinations. It was as if the exams were designed to baffle and confuse, a never-ending riddle.

To make matters worse, the land was cursed with a peculiar breed of leaders. These leaders, if you could even call them that, were like puppeteers who relished in pitting the good-hearted citizens against each other. They would wave their rhetorical swords, spewing venomous words that fueled divisions and stoked the fires of hatred. While the people suffered, these leaders basked in the glory of their twisted games, oblivious to the real issues plaguing the land.

Oh, what a tragic comedy it was to behold! A land so full of potential, yet crippled by its own contradictions. The people, with their kindness and resilience, yearned for a brighter future, while the leaders, with their short sightedness and self-interest, danced on the crumbling stage of their own making.

And so, dear reader, we are left to ponder the fate of this land across the Atlantic. Will its people rise above the folly of their leaders? Will they harness their collective strength and unlock the treasures hidden within their grasp? Only time will tell, but one thing is for certain: this land will forever be a captivating tale of irony and missed opportunities

Talk half. Leff half!