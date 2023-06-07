Team of Bajan boxers arrive in Guyana ahead of training camp

Kaieteur Sports – The Barbados Boxing Association (BBA) has dispatched a team of four skilled boxers to a pre CAC Games Training Camp being held in Guyana. The purpose of this training camp is to prepare the fighters for their upcoming participation in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) games later this year. The team, consisting of Kimberly Gittens, Charles Cox, Tyreec Taitt, and Jusean Shepherd, accompanied by coach Mark Innis, arrived in Guyana on Saturday to participate in a 10-day training camp which commenced on Monday.

Impressively, three out of the four boxers in the team hold world rankings in their respective weight classes. Kimberly Gittens, Charles Cox, and Tyreec Taitt are ranked 10th, 19th, and 36th, respectively, in their weight divisions. This highlights the caliber of the Barbadian fighters participating in the training camp.

The training camp is led by esteemed coaches Terrance Poole and Sebert Blake, both possessing Three Star coaching credentials. Also assisting with the training of the athletes are Cuban coach Francisco Roldan and Lennox Daniels. Additionally, the camp provides an opportunity for the Barbadian fighters to engage with local boxers, including Olympian Keevin Allicock, American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) bronze medalist Desmond Amsterdam, local super heavyweight champion Troy Glasgow, and Emmanuel Pompey, among others.

The training regimen over the next eight days encompasses weight training exercises, sparring routines, as well as the technical aspects of the sport. The camp aims to enhance the skills and abilities of the Barbadian boxers through rigorous and comprehensive training sessions. The fighters will benefit from the expertise and experience of both their coaches and the local boxers, as they work towards their goals.

Barbadian coach Mark Innis expressed his gratitude to the Guyana Boxing Association for hosting his team in Guyana. He acknowledged the significance of the training camp in preparing his boxers for the upcoming CAC games. Coach Innis commended the efforts of the Guyana Boxing Association to elevate the standard of boxing in the English-speaking Caribbean. He also acknowledged the contrasting conditions in Guyana compared to their home country, emphasizing that this experience would greatly contribute to their growth as fighters. He is also hopeful that his boxers would acquire the necessary skills from the training camp to excel in the forthcoming games.