Latest update June 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Team of Bajan boxers arrive in Guyana ahead of training camp

Jun 07, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Barbados Boxing Association (BBA) has dispatched a team of four skilled boxers to a pre CAC Games Training Camp being held in Guyana. The purpose of this training camp is to prepare the fighters for their upcoming participation in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) games later this year. The team, consisting of Kimberly Gittens, Charles Cox, Tyreec Taitt, and Jusean Shepherd, accompanied by coach Mark Innis, arrived in Guyana on Saturday to participate in a 10-day training camp which commenced on Monday.

Impressively, three out of the four boxers in the team hold world rankings in their respective weight classes. Kimberly Gittens, Charles Cox, and Tyreec Taitt are ranked 10th, 19th, and 36th, respectively, in their weight divisions. This highlights the caliber of the Barbadian fighters participating in the training camp.

Team Barbados at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Boxing Gym yesterday from left Tyreec Taitt, Charles Cox, Jusean Shepherd, Coach Mark Innis and Kimberly Gittens.

Team Barbados at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Boxing Gym yesterday from left Tyreec Taitt, Charles Cox, Jusean Shepherd, Coach Mark Innis and Kimberly Gittens.

The training camp is led by esteemed coaches Terrance Poole and Sebert Blake, both possessing Three Star coaching credentials. Also assisting with the training of the athletes are Cuban coach Francisco Roldan and Lennox Daniels. Additionally, the camp provides an opportunity for the Barbadian fighters to engage with local boxers, including Olympian Keevin Allicock, American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) bronze medalist Desmond Amsterdam, local super heavyweight champion Troy Glasgow, and Emmanuel Pompey, among others.

Boxers and Coaches pose for photo following yesterday's training session.

Boxers and Coaches pose for photo following yesterday’s training session.

The training regimen over the next eight days encompasses weight training exercises, sparring routines, as well as the technical aspects of the sport. The camp aims to enhance the skills and abilities of the Barbadian boxers through rigorous and comprehensive training sessions. The fighters will benefit from the expertise and experience of both their coaches and the local boxers, as they work towards their goals.

Barbadian coach Mark Innis expressed his gratitude to the Guyana Boxing Association for hosting his team in Guyana. He acknowledged the significance of the training camp in preparing his boxers for the upcoming CAC games. Coach Innis commended the efforts of the Guyana Boxing Association to elevate the standard of boxing in the English-speaking Caribbean. He also acknowledged the contrasting conditions in Guyana compared to their home country, emphasizing that this experience would greatly contribute to their growth as fighters. He is also hopeful that his boxers would acquire the necessary skills from the training camp to excel in the forthcoming games.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Ayuh Finger worth $40,000

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

King, Charles hit fifties as West Indies beat UAE by 78 runs to secure series win

King, Charles hit fifties as West Indies beat UAE by 78 runs to...

Jun 07, 2023

SportsMax – Brandon King and Johnson Charles both struck fifties as the West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead over the UAE with a 78-run win in the second ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium...
Read More
Digicel School’s Football Championship returns!

Digicel School’s Football Championship returns!

Jun 07, 2023

Lower Corentyne defeat New Amsterdam/Canje to emerge champion

Lower Corentyne defeat New Amsterdam/Canje to...

Jun 07, 2023

Team of Bajan boxers arrive in Guyana ahead of training camp

Team of Bajan boxers arrive in Guyana ahead of...

Jun 07, 2023

BCB obtains sponsorship from Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh for Berbice Cricket Academy 2023

BCB obtains sponsorship from Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh...

Jun 07, 2023

GCB Girls U19 Switched to Port Mourant

GCB Girls U19 Switched to Port Mourant

Jun 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]