Police find businessman’s stolen cash in washing machine

Latest update June 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Region Three Police on Tuesday found a businessman’s stolen money stashed inside a washing machine at Hubu, East Bank Essequibo after a suspect confessed.
The businessman had reported to police that thieves had broken into his business place at Hubu and stole $2.3M. One of his employees discovered the break-in when he arrived for work on Tuesday morning.
Investigators reviewed footage from security cameras in the building and arrested a 23-year-old suspect. The suspect’s home was searched but police came up empty handed. After holding out for hours, the man finally told police that they were searching in the wrong place.
The suspect led investigators to an old washing machine in his bathroom and it was there the cash was found stashed in a black plastic bag.
A total of $2.1M was recovered.
