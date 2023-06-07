Pensioner kills intruder

Kaieteur News – A pensioner on Monday night reportedly killed a man who allegedly entered his Chalmers Place and Brickdam, Georgetown home without his permission.

The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Gonsalves called ‘White boy’ of Lot 291 Independence Boulevard, Georgetown.

Police are calling his killing an alleged murder and has named the pensioner and another man as prime suspects. Both the men reportedly sustained injuries during an alleged knife scuffle with the intruder and are presently under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

One of the men, however, is alleging that he was watching television when he heard screams from his bedroom. He got up and went to see what had happened causing someone to scream and was reportedly confronted by Gonsalves in the kitchen.

He claimed that the man was armed with a knife and stabbed him to the chest.

It was at that point the pensioner arrived and saw him on the ground with Gonsalves over him. The man claimed that he then grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

Gonsalves then rushed at him and they ended up in a scuffle during which he stabbed the alleged intruder several times. Gonsalves fell to the floor and remained motionless after which the pensioner called an ambulance.

Gonsalves was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.