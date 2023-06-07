Norton calls for speedy establishment of COI into deadly Mahdia dorm fire

Kaieteur News – The leader of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), Aubrey Norton is calling on President Irfaan Ali to establish with urgency a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the May 21 Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire.

The deadly fire claimed the lives of 19 girls and a 5-year-old boy.

In a statement, Norton said that President Ali is, “utterly failing the grieving families and the nation of Guyana by shamefully dragging his feet on the establishment of the COI.”

APNU+AFC said that being fully aware of the gravity of the situation, has unequivocally expressed its unwavering support for the establishment of a COI that involves all stakeholders, adding that it must be credible and acceptable to all stakeholders.

Additionally, the coalition said they have indicated their intent to actively participate in shaping the Terms of Reference for the COI. It was explained that by doing so, they aim to ensure that the commission adequately addresses the pressing concerns of the nation and leaves no lingering doubts or unanswered questions in the minds of citizens.

“We stand ready to collaborate with the current regime to ensure that the commission comprises distinguished national and international individuals of impeccable repute, who will fearlessly delve into the heart-wrenching tragedy and unearth the truth,” Norton said.

Moreover, the Opposition Leader questioned why President Ali is neglecting to accord the COI the urgent attention it rightly deserves. To this end it was stated, “This baffling mystery has left everyone but the APNU+AFC side bewildered. We firmly believe that this crucial COI must be made a priority without delay. Therefore, we emphatically call upon the government to cease their indecisiveness and act responsibly by swiftly initiating the process to address this paramount issue.”

Additionally, Norton said it is time for President Irfaan Ali to cease his dithering and political maneuvering, highlighting that it is imperative that the president hurtles to establish the CoI.

Meanwhile, President Ali in his address in observance of Guyana’s 57th Independence Anniversary said, “We are… committed to establishing a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the causes and circumstances of the fire which destroyed the dormitory, and to inquire into related issues. This will be done soonest. The findings of that inquiry will inform the way forward.”

The Head of State’s commitment followed several calls from civil society for a CoI into the devastating fire that swept through the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory and claimed the lives of twenty children while injuring others.