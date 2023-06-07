Mother, daughter found dead at Providence

…Autopsy unable to determine cause of death

Kaieteur News – The autopsies conducted on the remains of the mother and daughter found dead on May 31, 2023 at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), were unable to determine the duo’s cause of their death, police stated on Tuesday.

The autopsy, according to police, was done on June 2, 2023. Upon completion the cause of deaths for 38-year-old Petrous Latchman and her 13-year-old daughter, Gabrielle Ross was listed as “Undeterminable”.

According to Police, the cause of deaths could not be determined because of the state of decomposition. Latchman and her daughter were found dead after her husband went to check up on them.

He had told police that he and the woman had separated last year and he had moved out of the house but continued to pay the rent.

The last time he saw them alive was in January this year. On May 31, he visited the location and after calling out for Latchman and Ross and getting no response, he broke open the door with the help of a neighbour.

When he entered the house he found the duo’s decomposing bodies lying on the floor in the living room.