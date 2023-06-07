Man found dead in boat at Eteringbang

Latest update June 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old labourer identified as Hercules John was on Tuesday morning found dead in a metal boat at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

Kaieteur news learnt that John’s lifeless body was found lying in the boat while it was docked at one of the landings at Eteringbang. Police were called and according to investigators no marks of violence was seen on the man’s body.

Police believe that the man died of natural causes and has since handed over his body to his family for burial.

John was reportedly last seen alive on Monday while drinking high wine with some friends. Kaieteur News understands that he was fine when he left his friends from the main landing at Eteringbang in a metal boat for his home.

It is believed that after docking his boat, the youth might have collapsed and died in the boat.

