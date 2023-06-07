Lower Corentyne defeat New Amsterdam/Canje to emerge champion

BCB /Brian Ramphal Under17 inter zone tournament

– West Berbice cop third place

Kaieteur Sports – Power house Lower Corentyne emerged as champion of the Berbice Cricket Board/Brian Ramphal under17 inter zone tournament last Sunday with a crushing eight wickets victory over arch rivals New Amsterdam/Canje at the Area H Ground. West Berbice defeated Upper Corentyne by nine wickets to gain third place at the No48 Ground as the active BCB successfully hosted another final despite the current rainy season.

At the Area H Ground, the visitors won the toss and were bowled out for a meagre 88 from 30 overs. Top scoring were Zadeen LaRose with 24 and he received support from Avenash Persaud 12 and Devan Wharton 11. Bowling for Lower Corentyne national player Matthew Pottaya took 3 for 17 from seven overs, while Kumar Deopersaud and Afraz Budhoo took three wickets apiece for 15 and 16 runs apiece.

Needing to score 89 from 50 overs to take the title, Lower Corentyne raced to 90 for 2 from 21 overs as West Indies youth player Rampertab Ramnauth scored 29 and his younger brother Rampersaud reached 31 unbeaten. Romesh Bharrat was also unbeaten on 10 when victory was achieved. The wicket takers for the runner up were D. Wharton and A. Beharry with one apiece for 39 and 20 respectively.

At the NO48 Ground, Upper Corentyne were bowled out for 95 from 31.4 overs with only G. Yacoob 16 and Mohan Baichan 12 reaching double figures. Bowling for West Berbice-Guyana under15 fast bowler Arif Khan took 2 wickets for 16, Rashad Gaffoor 2 for 12 and Jerrel Hemerding 2 for 18. Gaffoor returned with the bat to complete a brilliant allround performance to remain unbeaten with 46 when victory was completed at 96 for 1 in the 20th over. He was well supported by Tulsiram Ramcharran who was 24 not out at the end.

BCB President Hilbert Foster described the tournament as another successful one for the board and hailed the work of the Leslie Soloman led Competition Committee for their hard work. The BCB President also hailed the work of the junior selection committee headed by former national junior player Balram Samaroo.

The selectors were present at the matches in the tournament and would select the Berbice under17 team based on performance in the matches. Foster noted that the BCB is currently hosting junior tournaments with the next set been at the Under11 and Under13 levels during the August holidays.

BCB Competition Chairman Leslie Soloman disclosed that the board would be hosting numerous finals at the primary and secondary schools level during the course of the next few weeks. He also announced that the annual cricket academy would be hosted in early August at the Port Mourant Ground.

Special thanks were extended to Brian Ramphal for his sponsorship of the tournament.