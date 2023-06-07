Linden residents benefit from U.S. Embassy, NGO medical outreach 

Latest update June 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana has collaborated with Humanity First, a non-governmental organisation on June 5, 2023 to conduct a medical outreach for residents in Linden, Region 10.
In attendance were the U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Adrienne Galanek, the Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, and eight medical students from the University of Maryland.
In a statement, the Embassy said that in furthering its humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, it collaborated with Humanity First to provide medical assistance for over 180 residents of Linden.
“The individuals received general health care, as well as ophthalmology care, dental care, and blood testing. These services help to improve the quality of life for residents by providing them with safe and accessible care,” the Embassy said noting that the collaboration highlights the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to strengthen partnerships between the United States and Guyana and to work with the Government of Guyana to support enhanced public health for Guyanese citizens.
Ayuh Finger worth $40,000
Jun 07, 2023SportsMax – Brandon King and Johnson Charles both struck fifties as the West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead over the UAE with a 78-run win in the second ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium...
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – As expected, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) came out with a bat in hand for the government. In... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As if small states, with limited financial and human resources to safeguard their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]