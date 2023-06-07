Linden residents benefit from U.S. Embassy, NGO medical outreach

Kaieteur News – The United States Embassy in Guyana has collaborated with Humanity First, a non-governmental organisation on June 5, 2023 to conduct a medical outreach for residents in Linden, Region 10.

In attendance were the U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Adrienne Galanek, the Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, and eight medical students from the University of Maryland.

In a statement, the Embassy said that in furthering its humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, it collaborated with Humanity First to provide medical assistance for over 180 residents of Linden.

“The individuals received general health care, as well as ophthalmology care, dental care, and blood testing. These services help to improve the quality of life for residents by providing them with safe and accessible care,” the Embassy said noting that the collaboration highlights the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to strengthen partnerships between the United States and Guyana and to work with the Government of Guyana to support enhanced public health for Guyanese citizens.