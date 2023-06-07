Latest update June 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

GCB Girls U19 Switched to Port Mourant

Jun 07, 2023 Sports

Persistent rainfall in the capital City forces change

Kaieteur Sports – In an effort to have some form of cricket for the Girls under-19 the GCB has decided to switch the matches to Port Mourant, Berbice. The three (3) rounds of matches will now be played on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, 2023.

On Thursday, Berbice will face Essequibo from 12:00 noon. On Friday, Demerara will take on Essequibo from 09:30 hours followed by the Berbice versus Demerara clash starting 14:00 hours. The tournament has been changed to a T20 Format.

Squads:

Berbice squad: Ashmini Munisar (Captain), Relanna Grimmond, Lakshmi Mahadeo, Daniela Hicks, Jamie Campbell, Chrystal Durant, Denillie Lindie, Darshanie Subramanie, Tiea Isaacs, Tamera George, Renata Liverpool, Leah Kamala, Sadraha Ramdass, Danielle Mann and Kianna Leitch. The Coach is Tremayne Smartt while the Manager is Erva Giddings.

Demerara squad: Naomi Barkoye (Captain), Sarah Amin, Nyia Latchman, Tamica Simon, Sheniya Mangra, Areah Ally, Anessa Chetram, Shoba Harnaraine, Canna Barkoye, Tilleya Madramootoo, Chelsea Latiff, Melanie Dover, Emalissa Whyte and Alliya Clarke. The coach is Heema Singh while the Manager is Abena Parker.

Essequibo squad: Cyanna Retimiah(Captain), Lavina Ragobeer (Wtk), Nickesha Narine, Roxanne Hendricks, Laurene Williams, Neesa Samuels, Qzel Sampson, Aliah Da’Silva, Jayara Rodrigues, Engrid Gouveia, Anasia Mangra, Nikefa Allen, Thalia Hack and Ashanti Mohamed. The Coach is Parmeshwar Persaud while the Manager is Navika Narine.

