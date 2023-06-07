GCB Girls U19 Switched to Port Mourant

Latest update June 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2023 Sports
Persistent rainfall in the capital City forces change
Kaieteur Sports – In an effort to have some form of cricket for the Girls under-19 the GCB has decided to switch the matches to Port Mourant, Berbice. The three (3) rounds of matches will now be played on Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, 2023.
On Thursday, Berbice will face Essequibo from 12:00 noon. On Friday, Demerara will take on Essequibo from 09:30 hours followed by the Berbice versus Demerara clash starting 14:00 hours. The tournament has been changed to a T20 Format.
Squads:
Berbice squad: Ashmini Munisar (Captain), Relanna Grimmond, Lakshmi Mahadeo, Daniela Hicks, Jamie Campbell, Chrystal Durant, Denillie Lindie, Darshanie Subramanie, Tiea Isaacs, Tamera George, Renata Liverpool, Leah Kamala, Sadraha Ramdass, Danielle Mann and Kianna Leitch. The Coach is Tremayne Smartt while the Manager is Erva Giddings.
Demerara squad: Naomi Barkoye (Captain), Sarah Amin, Nyia Latchman, Tamica Simon, Sheniya Mangra, Areah Ally, Anessa Chetram, Shoba Harnaraine, Canna Barkoye, Tilleya Madramootoo, Chelsea Latiff, Melanie Dover, Emalissa Whyte and Alliya Clarke. The coach is Heema Singh while the Manager is Abena Parker.
Essequibo squad: Cyanna Retimiah(Captain), Lavina Ragobeer (Wtk), Nickesha Narine, Roxanne Hendricks, Laurene Williams, Neesa Samuels, Qzel Sampson, Aliah Da’Silva, Jayara Rodrigues, Engrid Gouveia, Anasia Mangra, Nikefa Allen, Thalia Hack and Ashanti Mohamed. The Coach is Parmeshwar Persaud while the Manager is Navika Narine.
Ayuh Finger worth $40,000
Jun 07, 2023SportsMax – Brandon King and Johnson Charles both struck fifties as the West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead over the UAE with a 78-run win in the second ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium...
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Jun 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – As expected, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) came out with a bat in hand for the government. In... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As if small states, with limited financial and human resources to safeguard their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]