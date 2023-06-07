City constable walks free of rape charge

…as complainant discontinues case

Kaieteur News – A former City Constable was on Tuesday freed of a rape charge after the complainant informed the court of his desire to discontinue the case. The former Constable, Clifton Pellew was accused of raping a juvenile.

When the matter was called before Justice Navindra Singh, the virtual complainant told the court that he has since moved on with his life and does not want the matter to proceed.

As a result, Justice Singh directed the jury to formally return a verdict of not guilty, freeing the former city constable of the rape charge.

Pellew had allegedly forced the then 15-year-old boy into a sex act on August 15, 2018.

Pellew, who was attached to the City Constabulary, had appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was committed to the High Court to stand trial for rape which reportedly occurred at the Regent Street Enquiries Outpost at City Hall.

According to the facts of the case, Pellew engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of sixteen after he was detained and held in custody at the constabulary outpost.

According to reports, on the day in question, the juvenile was arrested and taken into custody for loitering and placed on a bench to sit.

It was reported that around 23:00 hrs, a male constable woke the juvenile and told him to lie on his back, which he did. Shortly after the male rank returned and told him to stand by the washroom.

It was reported that the male constable identified as Pellew, a Lance Corporal at the time, returned and unbuttoned the juvenile’s pants, placed a condom on the juvenile’s private parts and let the teen have sex with him.

It was also reported that another city constable who witnessed Pellew in the act with the juvenile, failed to report what he saw until the following day.

An investigation was then launched and he was also dismissed for dereliction of duty.

At the time of the incident, the rank claimed he was sitting at his desk when he heard someone moaning. He peeped through a vent and saw the Lance Corporal, having sex with the juvenile.