Black Entrepreneurs Association launches Emancipation Business Pitch Competition

Kaieteur News – Members of the Black Entrepreneurs Association (BEA) yesterday launched an Emancipation Business Pitch Competition where the winner walks away with as much as $2M to support their venture.

The contest which will see eight finalists pitching their ideas for the grand prize would be held on August 5, 2023 at the Herdmanston Lodge from 1 pm to 4pm.

The Association explained that the Emancipation Pitch presents a remarkable opportunity for individuals from various sectors to showcase their revolutionary business plans to a distinguished panel of seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders. It said the competition seeks to inspire the next generation of business leaders by providing the seed capital required to transform their unique ideas into successful enterprises.

Kaieteur News understands that applicants are required to submit a one-page business summary in PDF format of their business proposal that encapsulates the business name, concept, model, target market, and competitive advantage in order to be chosen to pitch their idea.

Applications will remain open until July 10, 2023, and will undergo review by a panel of business experts. Selections will be made based on the novelty of the business concept, the viability of the business model, potential market size, and the competitive edge.

Successful candidates will also receive invitations to present their pitch at the Emancipation Business event.

Applications can be sent to [email protected].

The association was in place since 2020 and has over 300 members.