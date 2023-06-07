BCB obtains sponsorship from Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh for Berbice Cricket Academy 2023

– Over $600,000 invested

Kaieteur Sports – The remarkable development of Berbice cricket continues to expand with the support of long time sponsor Dr Tulsi Dyal Singh, who has renewed his support for the hosting of the Berbice Cricket Board annual cricket academy.

Dr Singh, an outstanding medical practitioner who was born in the ancient county but lives in Texas, USA, has been sponsoring Berbice Cricket since the election of Hilbert Foster as President in 2018.

Foster, stated that Dr Singh in 2023 has invested over three million dollars worth of his own funds to support Berbice cricket and stated that the popular Doctor is one of the main reasons for the success of his presidency.

The academy will be held at the end of July at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground for a total of seventy of the county finest players for a period of one week while some mini academies would also be organised for youths in the West Berbice and Upper Corentyne area.

The BCB Academy would be headed by Level Three coach Winston Smith, while other coaches like Ryan Kissoonlall, Nicky Latchman, Travis Hardcourt, Ryan Algu, Tremayne Smartt and Balram Samaroo are expected to be a part of the coaching staff.

Special emphasis is expected to be placed on improving the defence of batters, the control of the fast bowlers and getting spinners to spin the ball instead of bowling fast.

Emphasis would also be placed on wicketkeeping, physical fitness, mental strength, captaincy and the history of the game.

Several former outstanding national players would be invited to visit the academy to talk to the players and conduct sessions.

The BCB academy would also see the usage of batting cages and bowling machines for the first time by coaches. The pro-active board has invested millions of dollars to purchase six bowling machines and also construct five batting cages in a massive programme aimed at youth development.

Foster expressed thanks to Dr. Singh for his continued support of the game and noted that in 2023, he has sponsored two inter zone tournaments and purchase two of the bowling machines alone.

In the past, Dr Singh has invested heavily to restore the BCB Office, purchase water pitchers for clubs, sponsor a pitch covers , publish the historic coaching manual and co sponsor the purchasing of grass cutters for clubs among others.

Dr. Singh stated that he was a proud Berbician who was passionate about the development of cricket as a means of supporting youth development.

He noted that he was very impressed with the way how the Foster led BCB was leading a revolution of the game in the county. Additionally, he was impressed by the communication skills of the board, it accountability and regular reports.