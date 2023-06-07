$66M Health Centre for Mon Repos

Latest update June 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Officials of the Ministry of Health and the Region Four Council turned the sod for the construction of a $66 health centre at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.
The new facility will benefit the residents of Mon Repos and neighbouring communities. Delivering remarks at the ceremony on Monday, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that the nearest health centre is some distance away from Mon Repos, hence the initiative to build the centre.
“The next health centre that we have here is at Lusignan, which is some distance away. Mon Repos is a very big area and this is something that a lot of people in the area have been asking for many years, so we looked at it and we made an analysis that there’s a gap here and we need to fill that gap. So, based on that assessment, we went ahead and developed the project,” the minister explained.
Minister Anthony added that doctors and nurses have been identified for the facility and upon completion, the newly developed health facility will provide services such as modern child care, immunization for children, treatment for chronic diseases, point of care laboratory, and other specialised services such as dental services, among others.
The Minister mentioned that he hopes the facility will be completed in a timely manner so that persons can access the services as early as next year. This year, some $84 billion was allocated from the national budget towards infrastructural development of the health sector and also ensuring the public have access to primary healthcare.
