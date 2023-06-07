Latest update June 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

$61M estimated for construction of Eteringbang health post

Jun 07, 2023

Kaieteur News – Four contractors have submitted bids for the construction of a health post at Eteringbang, Region Seven. The contractors are: Ceraturium, QA Civil Works, Harry Enterprise, and Amy’s Enterprise.

This was disclosed recently at the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

According to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the project is estimated to cost some $61million.

This year $84.9 billion was set aside for the country’s health sector. The sum is aimed at expanding both primary and tertiary healthcare, improving management systems across health facilities as well as deploying more medical personnel throughout the regions to ensure access to quality healthcare services for all.

Out of that allocation, some $667 million was approved to roll out a number of projects for Region Seven this year.

Below are the companies and their bids:     

Teaching Service Commission

Minor Repairs to Shed and Ceiling at Teaching Service Commission.

Repairs to Guard Hut at Main Entrance at Teaching Service Commission.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

 Construction of Health Post at Eteringbang, Region 7.

Extension of Administration Sub-Office at Moruca.

Extension of Living Quarters Back Range Mabaruma.

Relocation and Extension of Peter and Paul Primary School.

Rehabilitation of Bridge at Matthew’s Ridge Region 1.

Rehabilitation of Mabaruma Power House.

Ministry of Agriculture

Rehabilitation of National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute Soil Laboratory at Mon Repos.

Georgetown Public Hospital

Rehabilitation of the Middle Floor of the Male Medical Building.

Procurement of Pharmaceuticals.

Exterior painting of the Ambulatory Care and Diagnostic Center Building.

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply, Install and Commission of 17.5 KV Metal-Clad Switchgear for LECI Distribution Load Centre.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of Infirmary Equipment- Guyana Prison Service.

Ministry of Labour

Procurement of Outboard Engine and All-Terrain Vehicle ATV.

Procurement of Heavy-Duty Equipment Lot 1: Outboard Engine.

