Solar energy’s new step change

Dear Editor,

According to Caltech’s announcement on June 1st 2023, the University has made a game changing accomplishment in Solar Energy. The University was able to successfully harvest solar energy in space and wirelessly transmit it to earth. The implications are tremendous!

Firstly, the availability of solar energy is around the clock in space making this a 24-hour energy source that reduces the need for energy storage. Secondly, it also reduces the traditional energy grid infrastructure required for energy transmission. This will increase the access to energy for remote regions of the country and has the potential to eliminate the maintenance costs associated with the current grid by its elimination of the need for the current infrastructure. This technology will also make the availability and transmission of electricity more dependable throughout the globe, potentially eliminating blackouts due to harsh weather conditions that cause damage to our energy grid. Given the increasing volatility of the climate system and its resulting harsh effects on the energy grid, Caltech’s recent accomplishment is one to be applauded and embraced. Japan has already embraced the path which this technology has opened, and is making plans to use this wireless energy transmission technology.

It is in the best interest of our Nation to also partner with Caltech and Japan on further developing and utilising this game changing technology that will place renewable solar energy at the forefront of the global energy sector. We must be an early adopter of environmentally sustainable energy technologies that will help secure our Nation’s future.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee