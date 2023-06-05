Latest update June 5th, 2023 12:59 AM

Peterson-Griffith set for the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships

Jun 05, 2023 Sports

– Promises to make Guyana proud

Kaieteur Sports – Currently, Guyana’s most accomplished strongman, Carlos Peterson-Griffith, is set to represent the Golden Arrowhead at what will be the biggest annual World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships slated for June 11–18, next in Malta.

Guyana will be one of the 65 nations present at these championships, with over 400 lifters, 37 referees, and 257 other officials, making it the largest and most diverse participation in any Open Classic World Championship ever.

Peterson-Griffith will be battling the best in the world in the 93kg class and has been preparing for this championship for quite some time. The President, Executive, and Members of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) would like to wish this marquee athlete the best in Malta.

Peterson-Griffith noted that it is a great pleasure and journey once again to be representing Guyana at the highest level of the sport that he loves.

Carlos Peterson-Griffith (right) and Romeo Hunter who is preparing for Junior Worlds August-September.

”Not just for carrying the entire nation but more so as an individual who has always been willing to pursue greatness. And besides pursuing greatness, I must say that on this journey, it’s not all about me, but more so about the people who have encouraged me, taught me, and continue to teach me and support me throughout. I will endeavor to continue doing my best to make all proud.”
He notes that training has been great, and it’s time to showcase to the world and his home country what he is capable of.

GAPLF President Franklin Wilson commented that he has been following Peterson-Griffith’s rise in the sport for years and, now at the helm of the body, is privileged to be supporting the athlete at a different level.

”As a Federation, we are well aware of the passion and dedication that Carlos brings to the platform. He is devoted to the sport and always strives to be the best. We look forward to him doing well for himself and Guyana. We also know that his performances continue to be an inspiration to young and upcoming athletes. The powerlifting fraternity, and by extension, Guyana, stands with Carlos and will be repping for him whilst in Malta.”

The Federation would like to express profound gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., the National Sports Commission, and the Guyana Olympic Association for supporting Peterson-Griffith’s participation at these championships.

The athlete is also expressing gratitude to Fitness Express, Superior Concrete, MVP Sports, Space Gym, and a few other individuals who have all contributed.

”I would also like to thank the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation for making it possible for me to make this journey to compete for my country. Thank you all.”

Peterson-Griffith is set to wing out on Sunday and will be competing on June 14.

