Marques, Abiola Jackman and Dharry shine at Return of the Scorpion C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – In front of a crammed Gymnasium arena, fans were treated to an electrifying fight night at the Return of the Scorpion International Pro-Am Boxing Championship, which concluded on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. The Briso Promotions Pro Am card featured four intense amateur bouts and five relentless professional bouts that left the hundreds in attendance on the edge of their seats throughout the event.

To kick off this spectacular fight night, filled with raw passion, determination and desires, Elton Dharry headlined Saturday evening’s slugfest. The moment Dharry stepped into the ring, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch, with an ocean of passionate fans waving banners and chanting his name. The home advantage was impeccable as the crowd united to support their local warrior. Dharry did not disappoint, putting on a remarkable show for the crowd, defeating Ronald Ramos from Colombia by way of a unanimous decision.

However, both boxers went at each other for the first two rounds of the eight-round Bantamweight match up, but Dharry took control in the third round, landing a favourable amount of straight-jabs and body-shots, while searching for his formidable right-hook. The weary Colombian was held against the ropes by the fists of “the bully” Dharry at regular intervals. The battle was intense but Dharry’s strength and precision punching led him to a comfortable win over the Colombian.

Meanwhile, his co-headliner Dexter “D Kid” Marques was impressive with a convincing victory over Luis Carrillo. Marques, who had trained relentlessly ahead of the contest, proved his superiority over his opponent, as he kept the vocal crowd on their feet; battering the slower Colombian through the first seven rounds. ‘D Kid’ closed the contest in the final round, winning the fight by way of Technical Knockout (TKO) in his Super bantamweight clash.

Early on, in the first two amateur bouts, Gladston Winter and Keyon Britton from the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym recorded the first victories of the evening. Britton defeated Curtis McDonald one minute and fifteen seconds into the third round as McDonald abandoned the match. The atmosphere was set with an electric start as the crowd rallied behind their favourite fighters, setting the stage for the night’s excitement.

Next up, Joel Hinds met with Kenroy Hamilton, Hamilton winning the contest by way of unanimous decision, a fight which paved the way for an exciting showdown between world-ranked Alesha Jackman and Jamaica’s boxing queen, Britney Macfarlane.

Jackman and Macfarlane started slow, both fighters were very watchful at the beginning of the contest, avoiding giving any chances to their opponent. Alesha landed a few solid punches, but the steady Macfarlane kept her at bay; pivoting her way out of Alesha’s reach. After fighting for three rounds, Macfarlane emerged victorious, winning the contest 5-0 as reflected on the judges’ scorecards.

The final amateur match of the evening, between Abiola Jackman and Leeann Boodram, Abiola, the sibling of Alesha, announced her dominance against Trinidad and Tobago’s champion, Boodram. Abiola defeated Boodram; landed a good amount of body shots on her opponent, she displayed good hands/eyes coordination as well as some dangerous body-shot combinations, which led her to win the contest against the Trinidadian and also securing the Best Female Boxer of the Night award.

Moving into the professional bouts, the long-standing rivalry between Anthony ‘Big Six’ Augustin and Barbados’ Emmanuel Anderson took center stage. Anderson’s power punches and tactical brilliance robbed the fans of a couple of rounds as he abruptly ended the match; one minute and thirty-five seconds into the first round. The burly Anderson defeated ‘Big Six’ Augustin by knockout (KO). Later on, Guyana’s Terrance Adams suffered his third loss in as many bouts in the professional division after being defeated by debutant Ricardo Blackman from Barbados.

The fight of the evening was a six-round Female Super flyweight clash between Panama’s Natalya Delgado and Venezuela’s Darianis Garcia. The duo were equally poised, each brought their unique style and technique into the ring. Delgado impressed the crowd with her power and finesse, while Garcia displayed resilience, her excellent bobbing, and weaving technique helped her through the six rounds of exciting splendor. At the end of the final round, Delgado emerged as the winner of the contest by way of unanimous decision, cementing this international clash as the highlight of the evening.