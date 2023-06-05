Life on de run is no fun

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some people don’t know when dem deh good. Imagine a man who enjoying three square meals, free health care and special, very special visitation rights decided he needed to take a permanent vacation. He made a dash for freedom, only to discover, too late, that life on de inside was a golden ticket of luxury compared to being on de run in de wilderness of de jungle.

On de inside, the man used to be well-fed morning, noon and night. Just look at de man physique. Each meal was a surprise. You never knew what the culinary genius had in store – tasteless toast or over-boiled eggs with bland vegetables reaped from de farm. But that was much better than being on de run and not knowing where yuh next meal was coming from.

On de inside, de man enjoyed free medical treatment compliments of de state. Whenever a sniffle or a cough tickled his throat, he could simply press the magical call button and summon the medical caregivers who would tend to his every ailment. Who needs overpriced prescriptions and endless waiting rooms when you have a personal medical team on speed dial?

On de inside, de man could laze around all day. No work for him! While his fellow citizens toiled away on de outside like busy bees, he lounged in his cozy cell pondering the mysteries of the universe. No alarm clocks, no deadlines, just endless hours of existential contemplation. Sisyphus could keep pushing that boulder uphill while he reveled in his leisurely existence.

And let’s not forget the special visitation rights – Hugs, kisses, and whispers of love filled his days, like a never-ending family reunion. It was a privilege that made his heart swell with gratitude, even as his fellow inmates jealously looked on.

But alas the outside world beckoned, promising adventure and excitement and his special taste for terror. Little did he know, that his run for freedom would be short-lived. A few days later, fate dealt its cruel hand, and he was shot dead. He discovered too late that life on the inside was a paradise compared to the perilous unknown beyond those prison walls.

May his tale serve as a cautionary reminder that sometimes, the grass is best enjoyed through the iron bars of a cozy cell. It is always better to serve yuh time- even it is for all time.

Talk half. Leff