Fire at Plaisance leaves six homeless

Kaieteur News – A family of six is now homeless after a fire on Sunday destroyed their two-storey wooden house at Graham Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, the fire started around 11:30 hrs. All of the occupants were home when a roadside vendor saw flames emanating from the top flat of the house.

She (the vendor) alerted the occupants and they were all able to escape unharmed. However, their house and other belongings were not spared.

When firefighters arrived, the entire building was engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished but the house was burnt flat to the ground.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire but investigations are ongoing.