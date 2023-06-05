BV man chopped over old grievance, suspect in custody

Kaieteur News – A forty-six-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly chopping 30-year-old Devon Assaye of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, over an old grievance.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement disclosed that the chopping incident occurred on June 3 around 16:30 hours at Bartica Arcade, Essequibo River.

It was stated that the suspect attacked Assaye with a cutlass, chopping him to his left hand, which caused severe injuries before making good his escape.

The man was taken to Bartica Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted in a stable condition.

The matter was reported to the police, who subsequently found and arrested the suspect.