Anger and rage in youths must be addressed

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The headlines read; ‘Four male students confess to torching Karasabai girls hostel-police’ (SN June 2), ‘Four charged with unlawful wounding at Mon Repos bar’ (SN June 3). In both dastardly incidents, youth of the male gender are involved. In the first case, youth in the hinterland village, whose amorous pursuit of female students housed at the hostel were rejected, allegedly took matters into their hands in a juvenile show of bravado. In the latter case, it is noted that the youth were at a drinking spot in the village, allegedly armed, with the intention to mete out violence to the victim.

Youth whose characters are now seemingly damaged, must reflect on their respective misguided actions in these matters. The outcomes in these matters speak volumes of anger and rage in the young. It must be addressed.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed