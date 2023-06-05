Agri program at Lusignan prison produce quantity of corn

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS), through its Agricultural Programme has seen the Lusignan Prison farm recently harvesting a quantity of corn.

In a press statement, the Prison Service indicated that the agriculture programme have been making massive strides and is a strategic goal is to maximise the production from the service’s investment in the agriculture industry.

The large-scale farming initiative is a way to showcase the prison service’s vigorous rehabilitation drive for inmates and to help them to develop their agricultural skills as well as discover new ones.

The programme is also being done at the Mazaruni, New Amsterdam and Timehri prisons.

Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Deoraj Gyandat, explained that besides improving the living conditions of detainees, the objective of the agriculture programme is to prepare for the future reintegration of detainees when they reach the end of their sentence.

Moreover, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said the overall objectives is to enable inmates to produce what they consume themselves and to teach them new skills that will be useful to them when they leave prison.