Youth caught on camera attacking school child with cutlass

Kaieteur News – A youth was on Friday caught on camera attacking a school boy outside of the Canje Secondary School, East Berbice- Corentyne, Region Six.

Kaieteur News understands that attacker is reportedly a student of the same school but at the time of the attack, he was not wearing the school’s uniform. The cell phone recorded video showed the attacker calling the victim names and pushing him to the ground before an adult intervened to save him.

The child got up and walked towards a car and got in but the attacker ran to a nearby stand and armed himself with a cutlass. He ran towards the vehicle and tried to pull the school boy out of the car while firing chops with cutlass.

Public-spirited citizens rushed to rescue the child and managed pull the attacker away from the car. Luckily the child was not injured.

Investigations are ongoing.