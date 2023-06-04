Transparency advocates laser-focused on PPP Govt.’s handling of commercial agreements for Gas-to-Energy project

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana often speaks highly of principles of transparency and accountability. However, its actions at times do not hold to the same standard. Guyana’s extractives sectors have been plagued by a lack of transparency and controversy surrounding negotiation practices.

However, recent developments have shown progress, such as the government’s publication of mining deals after Kaieteur News’ tireless two-year campaign. As Guyana prepares to finalize regulatory approvals and commercial agreements for the Gas-to-Energy project, the largest investment in its history, it will be crucial to prioritize the transparency of this project.

Alistair Routledge, President of ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) said commercial agreements are among the critical documents the government must finalise before Exxon and its partners make their final investment decisions (FID) for the Gas-to-Energy project.

“So, the government has decided that in order to confirm the 10-year extension of the Liza production license, it feels that it needs to take that to Parliament. So that is the last step that is being worked on,” Routledge said during a recent press conference.

It is wholly necessary for government to promptly publish the commercial agreements on the website of the Petroleum Management Programme, as a crucial step towards building public confidence and ensuring responsible of this project management.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, the chief policymaker for Guyana’s oil sector, is hereby put on notice.

Transparency advocates will be laser-focused on the government’s handling of the deals surrounding this project, given Guyana’s history with controversies in the extractives sectors, surrounding secrecy and opaque negotiation practices. The Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) has been a focal point of concern, having been kept secret for more than a year, and release by the previous administration after unrelenting calls.

The forthcoming commercial agreements between Guyana and the Stabroek Block partners for the Gas-to-Energy project hold immense importance. These agreements will shape the nation’s energy sector and have far-reaching economic and environmental implications. It is imperative that these agreements be negotiated in a transparent manner, with public confidence as a priority. By promptly publishing the commercial agreements, the government can demonstrate its commitment to transparency and provide citizens with access to critical information to assess its performance.

The government claims that Guyana is positioning itself for significant economic growth through the Gas-to-Energy project. So, it is essential to learn from these past controversies and establish a more open and accountable approach to agreement negotiations.

Transparency and accountability are fundamental pillars of good governance in the extractives sectors. By embracing these principles, Guyana can build public trust, ensure equitable distribution of benefits, and minimize environmental and social impacts. The publication of commercial agreements for the Gas-to-Energy project would provide stakeholders, including citizens, civil society organizations, and industry experts, with the opportunity to scrutinize the terms, evaluate the project’s economic benefit, and engage in informed discussions.

The Gas-to-Energy project represents a historic opportunity for Guyana’s development. It is expected to have a major impact on the nation’s economy. Given the magnitude of this investment and the government’s assurances of its transformational potential, it is paramount that commercial agreements are negotiated in the best interest of the country. Publishing these agreements will provide clarity, enhance public understanding, and allow for meaningful participation in shaping Guyana’s future.