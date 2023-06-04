Prof. PLP Lumumba – a man for the people

Kaieteur News – Every now and again, a man of stature graces the world with his presence. Though few and far between, they are cherished for their frank and fearless talk, their honest and heartfelt advocacy, and their well thought out and wise ways. Kenyan born Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba is such a person in real life.

Professor Lumumba is a leader, teacher, and speaker against corruption and corrupt political leaders. He should know, for they are abundant in Africa, and which he has spoken about consistently and powerfully. He scorns and mocks sanctity of contract, when it rips the guts out of those who own great wealth. He has spoken of contracts that are parasitic, and what the people must do about them: it is to the local courts and international realms of jurisprudence, which must all be explored to the hilt, with many battles fought passionately. It cannot be any other way, for when contracts are parasitic, they suck the blood, the oxygen, and the life out of the peoples of a country.

Parasitic contracts must be torn apart, trampled upon. They must be nullified and shredded; nothing but terms and conditions that are distinctively favourable to the citizens who own the wealth, are shareholders in it. The courts must be pleaded before, pressed, pushed for relief from reprehensible and impoverishing contracts. And while the courts are being appealed to, Professor Lumumba also noted that the people who are plundered and pillaged ruthlessly must make their voices heard, their feet tramp, and their spirits soar in resistance to what enslaves them, and endangers them.

This wise man from Africa by way of Kenya pointed out that the abominable apartheid system in South Africa was the law of the land. There was that legality that condemned millions of Black South Africans to modern day slavery, and it was sanctified. The Nazis in Germany, who were sticklers for doing things by the book, made sure that their many atrocities against humanity were sanctioned under the umbrellas of legal cover. They had a justification for any barbarity, and it was binding on those who had the great misfortune to fall into their hands.

To that we add that the hallowed Constitution of the United States of America at one time provided the legal architecture for counting human beings as property. By that venerable constitutional contract with the American people, there was the sacred right, the sacrosanct power, to hold captive those who were hauled out in chains from the so-called Dark Heart of Africa. To their credit, Americans fought a war to nullify that odious institution where one set of fair people held dominance and property rights over a darker hued group of people. It was all legal, contractually bound, and so sacred as to be inviolable.

Guyanese are going to have to summon the intensity and the energy to stand against and nullify all contracts that enslave and impoverish them, and the first one that must (must) fall is the nauseating ExxonMobil oil contract. Guyanese, sooner than later, will have to do their patriotic duty and rise up, and rail against, this abomination that yokes all citizens to a destiny that is dark, sickly, and grievous. Since national political leaders have willingly handcuffed themselves, and shackled their minds, to what benefits ExxonMobil, and other voracious foreign exploiters of like kind, then the Guyanese people are going to have to confront their own, bring them to their senses, or out of power.

In some manner, and to some degree, these are among the tangible and viable expressions that Professor Lumumba recommends as courses of actions that should become a must for Guyanese. ExxonMobil is not going to give up anything willingly, the Guyanese people will have to force it. Guyanese leaders have so far failed to manifest any interest, any strength, any boldness to do what is right by the people who put them in office, so once again the Guyanese people will have to act on their own to get what is due to them from what they own. The ExxonMobil contract must be nullified, it must be eradicated, because it is more than a disease. It is a plague on Guyanese.