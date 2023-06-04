Meet the superhero

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Amidst the hustle and bustle of this world and its challenges and tragedies, there is a distant land with a superhuman being. He rules from behind the curtains, but not far behind. He is a champion of micromanagement, a one-man expert in all matters, and an unrivaled authority on everything under the sun.

Ladies and gentlemen, despite boasting a track record of failures, this superhero believes he is the ultimate decision-making machine. He is the consummate control freak.

In the realm of governance, where specialization and expertise are valued, this esteemed leader defies all logic. He roams the corridors of power of his distant kingdom, peeking into every nook and cranny eager to interfere and to demonstrate his vast intellect. But alas, his interventions often lead to chaos and confusion.

Picture this: a person well-versed in their field presents a well-researched proposal. The room is brimming with anticipation as the expert unveils a plan to address a critical issue. Suddenly, our micromanager-in-chief bursts through the door, armed with half-baked ideas and a misplaced sense of superiority. With a wave of his hand, he dismisses the expert’s expertise, disregards the intricate details, and imposes his ill-conceived solutions. It’s a comedy of errors, a tragicomedy of epic proportions.

The one-man army has a proven track record of failures. From economic blunders to diplomatic debacles, he has consistently missed the mark. Yet, this does not deter him. Instead, he doubles down on his misguided approach, convinced that his divine wisdom will somehow lead the nation to glory.

This leader, the self-proclaimed master of micromanagement, can’t seem to grasp the concept that leadership involves trust, delegation, and the humility to acknowledge one’s limitations. Instead, he chooses to embrace a delusion of grandeur, convinced that he alone holds the answers to every problem.

Talk half. Leff half.