Latest update June 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Meet the superhero

Jun 04, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Amidst the hustle and bustle of this world and its challenges and tragedies, there is a distant land with a superhuman being. He rules from behind the curtains, but not far behind. He is a champion of micromanagement, a one-man expert in all matters, and an unrivaled authority on everything under the sun.

Ladies and gentlemen, despite boasting a track record of failures, this superhero believes he is the ultimate decision-making machine. He is the consummate control freak.

In the realm of governance, where specialization and expertise are valued, this esteemed leader defies all logic. He roams the corridors of power of his distant kingdom, peeking into every nook and cranny eager to interfere and to demonstrate his vast intellect. But alas, his interventions often lead to chaos and confusion.

Picture this: a person well-versed in their field presents a well-researched proposal. The room is brimming with anticipation as the expert unveils a plan to address a critical issue. Suddenly, our micromanager-in-chief bursts through the door, armed with half-baked ideas and a misplaced sense of superiority. With a wave of his hand, he dismisses the expert’s expertise, disregards the intricate details, and imposes his ill-conceived solutions. It’s a comedy of errors, a tragicomedy of epic proportions.

The one-man army has a proven track record of failures. From economic blunders to diplomatic debacles, he has consistently missed the mark. Yet, this does not deter him. Instead, he doubles down on his misguided approach, convinced that his divine wisdom will somehow lead the nation to glory.

This leader, the self-proclaimed master of micromanagement, can’t seem to grasp the concept that leadership involves trust, delegation, and the humility to acknowledge one’s limitations. Instead, he chooses to embrace a delusion of grandeur, convinced that he alone holds the answers to every problem.

 Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GBA Technical Director Poole makes history with IBA Cut Technician certification

GBA Technical Director Poole makes history with IBA Cut Technician...

Jun 04, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Poole has created history following the successful completion of the International Boxing Association (IBA)...
Read More
Who to blame for the decline of sports in Guyana 

Who to blame for the decline of sports in

Jun 04, 2023

GCB has ‘fruitful’ meeting with GCUC

GCB has ‘fruitful’ meeting with GCUC

Jun 04, 2023

Rambaran (95*) spurs Leguan Warriors to a win

Rambaran (95*) spurs Leguan Warriors to a win

Jun 04, 2023

KMTC to hold Board of Directors meeting today

KMTC to hold Board of Directors meeting today

Jun 04, 2023

Hercules says new batch of coaches crucial part of countrywide GCB Academies/future of Guyana Cricket 

Hercules says new batch of coaches crucial part...

Jun 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Coaches are not the answer

    Kaieteur News – So the West Indies cricket team now has two new white and red ball coaches and as much as six assistant... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]