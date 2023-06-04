Hat-wig exclusive revolutionizing cosmetology for busy women in Linden

By Vanessa Braithwaite – Moore

Kaieteur News – Women don’t need bad hair days. What they need is to present themselves in a manner that exudes, style and confidence, irrespective of their busy schedules and ‘superwoman’ tasks in the home and at work. Such a presentation can be carefully created at a very affordable cost and with little time invested. Fortunately, Linden cosmetologist Kashana Bacchus provides just the service for women to always meet beauty standards with her creation of ‘hat wigs’. Bacchus, who is a teacher by profession and a cosmetologist on the side, was prompted to venture into this niche after analyzing her own life as a mother of three, a wife, a full-time career woman and a business woman. Her sleek creation of ‘hat wigs’, is an illusion that you actually have a full head of braids or a newly installed wig under a stylish bucket hat or any other trending hat of your choice.

‘Hat Wig Exclusive’ was birthed in April 2021 during the pandemic, when salons were basically on lock down or operated with very little clientele. Women were not allowed to sit for hours to get their braids done in an enclosed environment for fear of contracting the coronavirus. Bacchus decided to bring ingenuity into play so that women can still venture into public looking descent. “I was inspired by someone out of Guyana and I thought it would have been interesting to see how it will take off in Linden…I thought it would be really helpful for women, because sometimes we want to go out or we have somewhere to be but our hair isn’t combed properly, so the ‘hat wig’ is something we can pull on and still look classy,” she explained.

This venture was also birthed out of her search for a means of complementing her income with the rise in the cost of living. Given that the cosmetology market in Linden was competitive, she knew she had to enter the market with a niche, in order to stand out. ‘I chose hat wigs and not regular wigs because everybody is doing wigs, and I haven’t seen it really in Guyana, so I wanted to bring something new and unique that would help women with a busy schedule.

“I always liked beauty and cosmetology, I have a certificate in cosmetology and I was looking for something to do along that field, so I tried the hat wigs and so far, I enjoy doing it,” she explained. The process entails purchasing the hats and weave; sometimes she journeys to Georgetown to get them at a more affordable cost, then she sews the hair on the hat before braiding them. On a free day making one of the wigs normally takes hours, however when she is taxed with her other responsibilities, it takes a few days.

Bacchus said while her business is evolving slowing, she sees it thriving into something big in the next five years, where she can acquire a show room for the wigs and also sell other cosmetology products. “I’m not giving up on it because I see it going somewhere; I think it is unique and I can even teach my daughter the skill,” she said. Bacchus is encouraging other working women, if the time will allow them to also consider options for a second income. “One income is never okay especially when you have kids like me, so side jobs can be pursued, especially in something you have a passion for.

Persons interested can contact Keshana Bacchus on 671-6271. The prices for the wigs vary depending on the customer’s demand.