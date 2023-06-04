GBA Technical Director Poole makes history with IBA Cut Technician certification

Kaieteur Sports – Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Poole has created history following the successful completion of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Cut Technician Course, in the process becoming the second Guyanese to attain such a prestigious certification, a release from the association informed.

IBA Development Officer Chris Roberts OBE communicated Poole’s accomplishment to GBA President Steve Ninvalle via an official release.

Poole participated in the programme during his coaching assignment at the recently concluded Men’s World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from May 1st-4th. He becomes the second Guyanese to acquire the certification after three-star trainer Sebert Blake attained the qualification during his involvement at the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India from March 15-31.

Poole is also the third GBA technical official to successfully acquire IBA certification in 2023 following Clifton Moore’s recent acquisition of the 1 Star certification.

The Cut Technician Course was only eligible for officials affiliated with the national federation and who were already registered for the Men’s World Championship from April 30th-May 14th in the capacities of team coaches, doctors, and/or physiotherapists respectively. The programme comprised one theoretical section and extensive practical segments, which were followed by respective assessments.

GBA President Ninvalle said, “The acquisition of knowledge is a permanent endeavour. This is what the association wholly comprehends as we aim to empower and educate our technical officers through quality international education and certification. Poole is the third official under the jurisdiction of the GBA to have attained IBA certification in the space of two months, which is indicative of the developmental drive and direction currently being undertaken. That is our mandate and it shall continue for the foreseeable future, as we aim to create an ecosystem and environment that is beneficial to the advancement and long-term sustainability of the sport.”

He further said, “Certification of our coaches and trainers is essential, and it is a proven element and coefficient in the creation of an architecture that will foster growth at every level of the discipline. As the technical director of our sporting landscape, Poole’s role is pivotal in this regard, as he is at the forefront of our technical aspirations and overall agenda. As such, his continued certification, as well as that of our other technical personnel, will be a perpetual reality and objective of the GBA. This methodology, which is an established global point of reference, will afford Guyana the ability to maintain its dominance within the English-speaking Caribbean.”