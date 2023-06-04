Freedom Life Ministries’ annual life altering women’s conference returns after two years hiatus

…promises guaranteed next level experience

Kaieteur News – “You are a unique treasure, carefully and wonderfully made by your Creator and regardless of whatever you may be facing as a woman at this very moment in your life, God is able to turn it around ” – Pastor Delight Uwagboe

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, Freedom Life Ministry’s annual women’ Stronger than Their Struggles conference is back, poised to supersede the successes of previous years through the release of next level impartation to the ladies of Guyana.

Under the theme, “Fresh Oil for a Fresh Encounter,” the sixth edition of the conference will be held from Thursday June 6th to Saturday June 8th at the Church’s Princes and Lyng Streets sanctuary and promises to transform the lives of all who attend .

The impressive lineup of facilitators comprises of Dr. Darlene Day, Apostle Melinda Wright, Apostle Dr. Conya Herrin Ayodele, Minister Lisa Speller, Minister Mary Wooldridge and Minister Molly Lewis-Ogle of the USA.

The women’s conference will kick off on Thursday, from 18:00hrs. On Friday, the proceedings will continue at 13:00hrs. On Saturday, the final date of the conference, the event will begin at 09:00hrs. Despite its religious affiliation, the conference is open to all in need of a miracle

Launched in 2014, the conference has become a staple for women from all walks of life who are seeking a Godly, safe non-judgmental forum to share issues affecting them and find tangible workable solutions, guidance, healing and deliverance through open discussions, spiritual impartation and professional counselling sessions. The seminar has a proven track record of being a catalyst for sustained success in the lives of the thousands of women who have encountered transformation after accessing the requisite tools to conquering the daily struggles in their lives.

It is the view of visionary and founder of the initiative, First Lady Pastor Delight Ogle-Uwagboe, that all women are unique treasures from God and have the power to ‘unlock their potential for greatness’ if they put their trust in God, know who they are in Christ, invest in their personal development, remove barriers and allow the Holy Spirit to guide them.

The coordinator highlighted that the conference was birthed out of the need that exists in the church setting for “real discussions about issues affecting women.”

“In larger church settings, catering to the individual needs of everyone can be a challenge…the truth is that women have unique challenges many of which cannot be addressed from the pulpit … but they need to be addressed because the majority of any church population are women.”

“The theme of the seminar tells the aim, to empower women to become stronger than their struggles. The keys and answers to all these issues are enshrined in the word of God and while this will be our basis, the facilitators of this seminar are all trained in responding to women’s issues so a realistic approach will be taken.

SURPASSING ITS MANDATE

Reflecting on the tremendous success the conference has enjoyed in the five years it has been held, Pastor Delight expressed thanks to God that the event has not only been fulfilling, but surpassing its mandate.

“Many women are not conscious of their God-given potential and abilities. They are precious to God with many unlocked treasures inside them that God wants to bring to the fore. Unfortunately, along the way they might have been hurt, abused, misused, trampled, oppressed, marginalized upon etc., and are struggling with overcoming many issues they are facing on a daily basis.

“Many have searched for solutions in a number of places, but have only found temporary relief or none at all. This annual conference has been effective, because it has been giving them the practical tools needed to connect with God in a real way to get the real, permanent healing and deliverance they need to overcome these obstacles and live sustained victorious lives.”

“Indeed, women are stronger than their struggles, because God has enshrined in them the ability and power to be overcomes, but they have to know what the keys are and use them to move from a place of defeat and despair to enjoying a life of freedom, peace and abundance as God ordained it…that’s what this conference is all about.”

THE IDEAL OPPORTUNITY

This annual conference provides the ideal opportunity for women to sit and honestly and openly discuss these problems and find solutions together through God’s help. No woman who wants an improvement in some aspect of their life should miss this event. The event is structured to allow for open interaction, with sessions where the panelists will field questions from participants

As has been the practice in the past, the topics to be discussed this year were specially selected to address current prevalent issues in society.

POWERFUL DISCUSSIONS

The three-day seminar will see powerful discussions on riveting and ‘down-to-earth’ topics such as “Women’s Health” Recognizing and defeating the Jezebel and Marine Spirits”, Kingdom Economics, Elements of Godly Relationships, Breaking strongholds, Harnessing the gift in you and the Recipe to forgiveness

The format of the sessions will comprise ‘general ministry’ where participants will receive prophetic impartation, healing and deliverance as well as plenary sessions which will see the esteemed panel of facilitators fielding questions from participants.

This year, the coordinators have pulled out all the stops in sourcing facilitators who are not only sound and proficient in the word of God, but who are trained professionals in women’s issues. On a personal level, they can identify with the challenges women face, since they themselves have been through terrible struggles but, through the power of God’s grace, have emerged victorious and are living abundant lives, fulfilling their God-given destinies. Daily counselling will be available and participants can benefit from the services of a health booth

The conference package for all three days is only $1000 and registration can be done by visiting the church’s office between the hours of 8am-4:30 pm, or at the door on arrival. For further information, persons can call 225-1056, 616-2141 or 679- 8825

Freedom Life Ministries Inc. was established in February 2003 at West Coast Berbice by Bishop and Prophet Joel Uwagboe with the overarching aim of Raising up Apostolic/Prophetic local Churches, forming teams of overcoming believers who have reconciled to God through Jesus Christ and are filled with the Holy Spirit’s power to carry out the ministry of reconciliation by bringing others into harmony with GOD.

With a membership of thousands, the church has currently expanded to include eight local branches and two overseas-based churches.