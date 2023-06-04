Latest update June 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Foreign Affairs Minister delivers address at reception for Guyana’s UN Security Council Bid in New York

Jun 04, 2023 News

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Hilton Todd during his keynote address at a reception hosted by Guyana’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York. (DPI)

Kaieteur News – DPI – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Hilton Todd, on Friday night delivered the keynote address at a reception hosted by the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations in New York ahead of the United Nations Security Council Elections which will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2023.

Guyana is seeking election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the 2024-2025 term. Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, was also in attendance.

During his address, Minister Todd outlined Guyana’s vision and priorities for membership on the Council and expressed Guyana’s commitment if elected to the Security Council to the rule of law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Minister Todd further noted that Guyana has always played an active role in United Nations and, as a Small State, is ready to contribute to the work of the Security Council in partnership with all Member States for Peace and Prosperity.

The event was attended by Permanent Representatives to the United Nations, Ambassadors, and other representatives in New York.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GBA Technical Director Poole makes history with IBA Cut Technician certification

GBA Technical Director Poole makes history with IBA Cut Technician...

Jun 04, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Poole has created history following the successful completion of the International Boxing Association (IBA)...
Read More
Who to blame for the decline of sports in Guyana 

Who to blame for the decline of sports in

Jun 04, 2023

GCB has ‘fruitful’ meeting with GCUC

GCB has ‘fruitful’ meeting with GCUC

Jun 04, 2023

Rambaran (95*) spurs Leguan Warriors to a win

Rambaran (95*) spurs Leguan Warriors to a win

Jun 04, 2023

KMTC to hold Board of Directors meeting today

KMTC to hold Board of Directors meeting today

Jun 04, 2023

Hercules says new batch of coaches crucial part of countrywide GCB Academies/future of Guyana Cricket 

Hercules says new batch of coaches crucial part...

Jun 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Coaches are not the answer

    Kaieteur News – So the West Indies cricket team now has two new white and red ball coaches and as much as six assistant... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]