ENet appoints new Heads as it continues major expansion in 5G and Digital Transformation​

– Robert Hiscock to serve as Head of 5G Mobile Networks

Kaieteur News – ENet — Guyana’s 100% locally owned telecommunications company and the country’s newest mobile telecoms provider— has announced the appointment of new heads of networks as part of its major expansion in 5G and digital transformation.

These new appointments are Natasha Choo-A-Fat, Head of Wireless Networks; Ved Bowan, Head of Digital Transformation; Devon London, Head of Business; and Robert Hiscock, Head of 5G Mobile Networks.

Natasha Choo-A-Fat, new Head of Wireless Networks, has been with ENet for over 15 years, as part of its founding team and working her way through the ranks to gain invaluable, hands-on expertise in a variety of areas. Her consistency, drive, and organisational excellence have equipped her to manage the logistics of deploying the company’s expansive wireless network, which spans the coast.

Robert Hiscock, who has managed and built several prominent international brands in Guyana, joins ENet as the Head of its new 5G mobile network, which is set to revolutionise the way Guyana uses mobile data services. In this role, he is expected to play a critical role in ensuring the success of the company’s 5G services in the market by focusing on growth and customer experience expectations. Hiscock commented, “I am excited to use my significant experience in large and small-scale event and project management to contribute to the ENet’s continued success.”

Ved Bowan, who has over 15 years of experience in Guyana’s telecommunications sector, has been named the new Head of Digital Transformation. Bowman will be using his knowledge and expertise in IT, Marketing, Sales, Training, and Customer Experience to drive the company’s digital transformation strategy, leveraging the latest technologies to enhance the customer experience and improve operational efficiency. As part of ENet for more than 5 years, Bowman has played a strategic role in deploying the company’s 4G fixed network.

Devon London, Head of Business, comes with over nine years of experience in customer experience and business sales within the telecommunications sector. With a track record of high-level success, ENet said he brings enthusiasm, professionalism, and consistency to the growing business team to engage a diverse set of business and corporate customers, focusing on the highest customer satisfaction. He is expected to play a leading role as the company unveils new products and services to the business segment.

With its focus on innovation, technology, and customer service, ENet leads the telecoms sector in providing unparalleled services to the people of Guyana, all while leveraging Guyanese skills and talents.

“We are committed to advancing Guyana’s telecoms using Guyanese skills and talents,” said Vishok Persaud, CEO of ENet. “ENet is proud to be 100% Guyanese owned, managed and staffed, and these new appointments highlight our investment in local talent and building a world-class team right here in Guyana. We also aim to build an energetic, vibrant team who represents some of our target demographics – all of our new heads are in their 30s, who understand and are part of our key customer base.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert and Devon to our team and to recognise Natasha and Ved’s invaluable contributions with well-deserved promotions,” said Vishok Persaud.

As the demand for faster and more reliable telecommunications services grows, ENet said it continues to invest heavily in the latest technologies in its mobile, wireless and fiber networks to meet the needs of consumers and businesses in Guyana.

With a focus on rapidly rolling out state-of-the-art services to all of Guyana, ENet said in a statement that it is prioritising service delivery across all of its networks. It outlined that the appointment of these new key roles is part of the company’s commitment to providing the best possible service to its customers and leading the telecommunications industry in Guyana.

The company also said it is heavily focused on building and empowering a youthful team to drive its digital transformation and support the growth of Guyana’s telecom sector.