Elderly man burnt to death in house fire

Latest update June 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – An elderly man was burnt on Friday to death in his Herstelling Sea Dam home.
The dead man was identified as 58-year-old Sundar Nandkishore. Reports are that the elderly man lived alone.
His daughter who lives nearby told police that Nandkishore was a diabetic and was bedridden. The woman disclosed that her father was a heavy smoker.
She recalled that while sitting on her veranda, she saw smoke coming from his house. As a result, she and her brother rushed over to their father’s home only to find him on a burning bed.
An alarm was raised and neighbours formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the fire. They called an ambulance and the emergency response team onboard pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
The dead man was identified as 58-year-old Sundar Nandkishore. Reports are that the elderly man lived alone.
Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil
Jun 04, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Poole has created history following the successful completion of the International Boxing Association (IBA)...
Jun 04, 2023
Jun 04, 2023
Jun 04, 2023
Jun 04, 2023
Jun 04, 2023
Kaieteur News – So the West Indies cricket team now has two new white and red ball coaches and as much as six assistant... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As if small states, with limited financial and human resources to safeguard their... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]