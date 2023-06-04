Latest update June 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Elderly man burnt to death in house fire

Jun 04, 2023

Kaieteur News – An elderly man was burnt on Friday to death in his Herstelling Sea Dam home.

The dead man was identified as 58-year-old Sundar Nandkishore. Reports are that the elderly man lived alone.

His daughter who lives nearby told police that Nandkishore was a diabetic and was bedridden. The woman disclosed that her father was a heavy smoker.

She recalled that while sitting on her veranda, she saw smoke coming from his house. As a result, she and her brother rushed over to their father’s home only to find him on a burning bed.

An alarm was raised and neighbours formed a bucket brigade and extinguished the fire. They called an ambulance and the emergency response team onboard pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

