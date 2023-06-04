Dating & Marriage Coach to host conference to help women foster positive relationships, cultivate self-worth

Kaieteur News – In August, women from different professions and backgrounds would have a platform to be able to explore the profound connection between self-worth, relationships and their far-reaching impact on women’s daily lives.

This would be done through the ‘Manifesting The Relationships You Want Conference’, which is being hosted for the very first time in Guyana by Dating and Marriage Coach, Michelle Cumberbatch.

Coach Cumberbatch is an expert in the field, possessing a wealth of knowledge and experience. She dedicated her career to helping women discover the best version of themselves by coming alongside institutions that support women’s mental health, well-being and abuse prevention. By providing invaluable guidance, she aims to empower women to make healthier choices in their relationships and elevate their quality of life.

Speaking to reporters last week about her upcoming conference, Cumberbatch said that this event is geared at having women dive into themselves and come to a place where they understand their passion.

The event is said to offer women/ participants an invaluable opportunity to transform their lives by fostering healthier self-esteem, forming stronger relationships and unleashing their full potentials.

The Marriage Coach mentioned that she has been coaching in the USA for a decade and having experience the culture there, she found that there has been a gap in Guyana that she wants to change.

“I expect to start a movement in Guyana that really shift the way we as women see ourselves. I think because of my exposure to Guyana for the last year and I notice that financially, it is a gap between men and women and because of that it is where women are subjective to abuse, emotionally, physically and I am here to ask women to start looking at themselves first in a way that is more realistic where they are caring for themselves, first loving yourself,” she explained.

The Conference, Kaieteur News understands promises to be a turning point for all in attendance, equipping women with the tools and strategies needed to transform their relationships, boost their self-worth and cultivate an environment where they can flourish personally, professionally and emotionally.

The event is said to have a number of activities planned for participants including workshops and master class as well as a number of discussions.

It is scheduled for August 27, 2023 at the Pegasus Hotel. Tickets are on sale – General admission $15,000 while VIP is $25,000.

For information and to register persons can visit the website www.ManifestingtheRelationshipYouWant.com and check out @coachmichellecumberbatch on the different social media platforms.