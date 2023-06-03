What helped the occupants at Karasabai fire to escape?

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Still reeling and not recovered from the horrible and devastating Mahdia fire, comes another fire, another girl’s hinterland accommodation up in flames, in the region which just hosted our toned-down Independence observances.
This time while no deaths have been reported, no doubt scars and trauma exist. It must be wondered how the students housed there were able to escape the burning building unscathed.
Maybe better fire/emergency plans were in place than at the other burnt building. Will the cycle of rushing to blame and finger pointing start all over again or will we heed decorum and allow the investigation to say exactly what led to this disaster? My regrets at this latest destruction with untold consequences. Can we move past this or are we forever to move with it?
Shamshun Mohamed
