West Indies A complete series win over Bangladesh A

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – West Indies “A” Team completed a 1-0 series win over Bangladesh “A” as the third a final “Test” match ended in a draw on Friday. The home team batted out the final day of the third four-day first-class match to be 306-4 after being set a victory target of 461.
West Indies captain Joshua Da Silva said he was pleased with the team’s performances in all three matches. The first was drawn, and they won the second by three wickets.
“It’s always good when you can come away from home and get a series victory in foreign conditions. We played some really good cricket, I was pleased with the brand of cricket we played in the three weeks we were here,” he said.
On Friday, Bangladesh “A” were led by a century from opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who made 114 not out off 268 balls with 14 boundaries. He shared a 117-run fourth-wicket stand with Yasir Ali, who made 67 off 85 balls with four sixes and six fours.
Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair was again the leading bowling for West Indies with 3-94 to complete an excellent tour. He was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets (average 25.6) followed by fast bowler Akeem Jordan who took 12 wickets (average 18.1). Da Silva was the leading batsman with 300 runs – at an impressive average of 100 – which included three scores of 47 and a top score of 82. (CWI)
