Term limits for Ministers is a good thing

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Two men meet underneath de Clock and were discussing why it is that nobody nah voluntarily tender their resignation following de disaster in Mahdia. De second one claim how that is so because dem did not feel dem was responsible.

Dem two fellows continued to talk and talk and in de end, one of dem seh how he gat a solution to de problem. He seh just as how deh gat term limits fuh de President, dem should gat term limits fuh dem Minister.

De other fellow turn and ask he what terms limits gat to do with the fire. De man respond by explaining dat if dem had term limits some of dem wah get stuck to Minister wuk like if dem sit down in glue, gan be more prepared to resign when the need arises because dem know dem only deh in de wuk for two terms. So it gan be easier fuh dem fuh walk away and nah get too attached to de sweetness of de wuk.

It mek lil sense. Deh gat nuff of dem who used to do better before dem did get big wuk in de government. Some of dem had dem own big wuk outside de government and dem used to do well. Dem boys does wonder if dem used to do so well in private practice, why dem holding on to de lil government wuk. It gat to be the status and importance.

So dem boys support de term limits fuh Ministers. But there is still a major problem; Wah yuh gan do with de Vee Pee?

Talk half. Leff half.