Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

St Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders confirm retentions

Jun 03, 2023 Sports

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League…

The tournament gets underway on August 16 with the final taking place on 24 September.

The tournament gets underway on August 16 with the final taking place on 24 September.

Kaieteur News – The Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Knight Riders have retained are Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales.

The Knight Riders have also secured the services of Dwayne Bravo who will be returning to the franchise from the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. They will also have Mark Deyal as part of their setup in 2023 with the batter joining the Knight Riders from the Saint Lucia Kings.

The Knight Riders have also secured the services of Dwayne Bravo who will be returning to the franchise from the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Phil Simmons, TKR Head Coach, said: “We are very happy to be able to retain most of the Caribbean players from last year’s TKR squad. The experience of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran coupled with Dwayne Bravo’s return gives our squad a very strong core. In youngsters like Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, and Mark Deyal, we have some of the best young talent from Trinidad representing TKR.

“We’re looking forward to the remaining international signings, and I am excited by the player draft coming up soon to complete the roster and put together a strong squad for CPL 2023.”

Kings announce retentions…

The Caribbean players the Kings have retained are Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Roshon Primus, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde and Mckenny Clarke.

The Kings have also secured the services of Khary Pierre who has been transferred to the team from the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June 2023.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

GDF sink Santos to remain stainless – Double header on tonight

GDF sink Santos to remain stainless – Double header on tonight

Jun 03, 2023

2023 KFC Elite League… Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC kept their record clean while the likes of Ann’s Grove and Buxton United had to settle for a draw when the KFC...
Read More
West Indies A complete series win over Bangladesh A

West Indies A complete series win over Bangladesh...

Jun 03, 2023

Return of the Scorpion epic showdown happens tonight

Return of the Scorpion epic showdown happens...

Jun 03, 2023

Boys’ Round-of-16 elimination begins today

Boys’ Round-of-16 elimination begins today

Jun 03, 2023

St Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders confirm retentions

St Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders confirm...

Jun 03, 2023

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” provides support for two more young players

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Jun 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • The people have the power!

    Kaieteur News – With rights come responsibilities. One of the responsibilities of citizens is to hold their governments... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]