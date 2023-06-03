St Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders confirm retentions

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2023 Sports
2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League…
Kaieteur News – The Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.
The Caribbean players the Knight Riders have retained are Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales.
The Knight Riders have also secured the services of Dwayne Bravo who will be returning to the franchise from the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. They will also have Mark Deyal as part of their setup in 2023 with the batter joining the Knight Riders from the Saint Lucia Kings.
Phil Simmons, TKR Head Coach, said: “We are very happy to be able to retain most of the Caribbean players from last year’s TKR squad. The experience of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran coupled with Dwayne Bravo’s return gives our squad a very strong core. In youngsters like Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, and Mark Deyal, we have some of the best young talent from Trinidad representing TKR.
“We’re looking forward to the remaining international signings, and I am excited by the player draft coming up soon to complete the roster and put together a strong squad for CPL 2023.”
Kings announce retentions…
The Caribbean players the Kings have retained are Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Roshon Primus, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde and Mckenny Clarke.
The Kings have also secured the services of Khary Pierre who has been transferred to the team from the Trinbago Knight Riders.
The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June 2023.
