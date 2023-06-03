Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Quartet charged for wounding man at bar

Jun 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Four men were on Friday charged for allegedly unlawfully wounding a man at an East Coast Demerara (ECD) bar.

Charged: Suraj Ramlochan

Charged: Dhanraj Ramlochan

The accused have been identified as  24-year-old Avinash Mahabal called ‘Ball’ of Triumph, ECD, 19-year-old Dhanraj Ramlochan called ‘Tyron’,  19-year-old Suruj, Ramlochan called ‘Leon’ and 24-year-old Lakeram Ramlochan called ‘Troy’ of Martyr’s Ville, ECD.

The defendants appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Alisha George. They were charged with the offence of Unlawful Wounding Contrary to Section 50 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 08:01.

The defendants denied the charge which alleges that on May 14, at 592 Bar, Second Street, Mon Repos, ECD they unlawfully wounded 28-year-old Sudesh Motie of Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos.

Charged: Lakeram Ramlochan

Charged: Avinash Mahabal

Magistrate George placed the men on $150,000 bail each and adjourned the matter to July 8, 2023.

According to the police, at around 19:00 hours Motie and a colleague were at the 592 Bar when he was attacked by the four accused who pelted him with bricks. Thereafter one of the accused approached him and dealt him a stab to his right shoulder and cut him on his right hand while another rushed towards him with a cutlass and dealt him a chop to the back of his neck. The fourth one then collected the said cutlass and dealt him another chop to the said right hand causing him to receive injuries.

Motie managed to run away and went to stand on the road in front of the bar. It was reported that while there he saw the defendants beating his colleague for about two minutes before escaping. With the assistance of his sister, Motie was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted as a patient in a stable condition.

The matter was reported and the suspects were later arrested and charged.

