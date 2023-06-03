Pilot on $1.3M bail for allegedly trafficking 16 Venezuelans

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Forty-five-year-old Orlando Charles, a pilot and businessman, of Lot 45 Main Street, Georgetown was slapped with 16 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) charges and placed on a total of $1.3 million bail.

Charles made his first appearance before Magistrate Christel Lambert on Friday at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court via Zoom where he pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to him.

The charges allege that between March and May 2023 he trafficked 16 Venezuelan nationals between the Mazaruni River in Region Seven and Georgetown, Contrary to Section 3(1) (i) of the Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act No. 2 of 2005.

Magistrate Lambert granted bail in the sum of $85,000 for each of the 16 charges. The matter was then adjourned to June 14, 2023 for statements.

An arrest warrant was issued for the pilot on Tuesday after the alleged victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force.

Members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department, launched an investigation. Thereafter, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons.

 

 

