Man remanded for allegedly killing niece’s fiancé

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Forty-eight-year-old Hamid Amin called ‘Peppy’ was on Friday remanded to prison for the murder of his niece’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Shivram Mohabir called ‘Vickash’.
Amin, a carpenter of Block 8, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Alisha George.
He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on May 29, 2023 at 5th Street, Martyr’s Ville, ECD he murdered Mohabir, a mechanic of Lot 40, Triumph Sideline Dam, ECD.
Magistrate George remanded the accused to prison and the matter was adjourned to July 2, 2023 for report.
Kaieteur News had reported that Mohabir’s decision to visit his fiancé’s home on Monday night proved fatal after her irate uncle rushed into her house and allegedly killed him.
According to police, Mohabir was stabbed by the woman’s uncle at about 19:00hrs. Investigators said that Mohabir and his alleged killer had a disagreement and the suspect had reportedly made a police complaint against him (Mohabir) on Sunday, one day before he allegedly killed him with a knife.
According to police, an investigation was launched into the allegations made by the suspect but he reportedly took matters into his own hands. The man reportedly visited his niece’s home on Monday evening and discovered that Mohabir was there. He ran into the house and attacked him.
A fight ensued and escalated after the suspect armed himself with a knife from the kitchen, and stabbed the victim to his chest. The accused after reportedly committing the act, made good his escape.
Mohabir’s fiancé then rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was still alive when doctors admitted him but he died while receiving treatment for his stab wound.
His death was reported to police and ranks arrested the suspect later that evening at his home.
Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil
Jun 03, 20232023 KFC Elite League… Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC kept their record clean while the likes of Ann’s Grove and Buxton United had to settle for a draw when the KFC...
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – With rights come responsibilities. One of the responsibilities of citizens is to hold their governments... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]