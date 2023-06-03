Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Man remanded for allegedly killing niece’s fiancé

Jun 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Forty-eight-year-old Hamid Amin called ‘Peppy’ was on Friday remanded to prison for the murder of his niece’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Shivram Mohabir called ‘Vickash’.

Remanded: Hamid Amin also called ‘Peppy’

Amin, a carpenter of Block 8, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Alisha George.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on May 29, 2023 at 5th Street, Martyr’s Ville, ECD he murdered Mohabir, a mechanic of Lot 40, Triumph Sideline Dam, ECD.

Magistrate George remanded the accused to prison and the matter was adjourned to July 2, 2023 for report.

Kaieteur News had reported that Mohabir’s decision to visit his fiancé’s home on Monday night proved fatal after her irate uncle rushed into her house and allegedly killed him.

Dead:  Shivram Mohabir also called ‘Vickash’

According to police, Mohabir was stabbed by the woman’s uncle at about 19:00hrs. Investigators said that Mohabir and his alleged killer had a disagreement and the suspect had reportedly made a police complaint against him (Mohabir) on Sunday, one day before he allegedly killed him with a knife.

According to police, an investigation was launched into the allegations made by the suspect but he reportedly took matters into his own hands. The man reportedly visited his niece’s home on Monday evening and discovered that Mohabir was there. He ran into the house and attacked him.

A fight ensued and escalated after the suspect armed himself with a knife from the kitchen, and stabbed the victim to his chest. The accused after reportedly committing the act, made good his escape.

Mohabir’s fiancé then rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He was still alive when doctors admitted him but he died while receiving treatment for his stab wound.

His death was reported to police and ranks arrested the suspect later that evening at his home.

 

