Local footballer killed in Mandela Avenue accident

Kaieteur News – The local football fraternity is mourning the death of local goal keeper, Leon Sealey Yaw who was killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

According to information reaching this publication, 26-year-old Yaw, a well-known footballer lost his life after the motorcycle he was driving collided with another motorcycle along Mandela Avenue.

The other driver of the motorcycle is said to be in a critical condition at a medical institution.

Kaieteur News understands that Yaw, up until his death, was the goal-keeper for the Fruta Conquerors Football Club.

In a statement on Friday, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) expressed condolences to the family and friends of Yaw.

“Yaw’s love of the game made him a phenomenal football player and role model on and off the pitch. The football fraternity mourns his untimely passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the GFF expressed.