Local footballer killed in Mandela Avenue accident

Latest update June 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Jun 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The local football fraternity is mourning the death of local goal keeper, Leon Sealey Yaw who was killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday evening along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.
According to information reaching this publication, 26-year-old Yaw, a well-known footballer lost his life after the motorcycle he was driving collided with another motorcycle along Mandela Avenue.
The other driver of the motorcycle is said to be in a critical condition at a medical institution.
Kaieteur News understands that Yaw, up until his death, was the goal-keeper for the Fruta Conquerors Football Club.
In a statement on Friday, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) expressed condolences to the family and friends of Yaw.
“Yaw’s love of the game made him a phenomenal football player and role model on and off the pitch. The football fraternity mourns his untimely passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” the GFF expressed.
Both Govt. and Opposition are hiding from the press on oil
Jun 03, 20232023 KFC Elite League… Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC kept their record clean while the likes of Ann’s Grove and Buxton United had to settle for a draw when the KFC...
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 03, 2023
Jun 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – With rights come responsibilities. One of the responsibilities of citizens is to hold their governments... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]